'It's a pretty unique car': Classic car in the family since 1958 stolen from Winnipeg garage

A Winnipeg man is asking for help after a classic car that has been a part of his family since the 1950s was stolen from his garage.

Jordan Zest’s 1958 Oldsmobile Starfire has been in his family for more than seven decades.

"It’s a pretty unique car," he told CTV News. “People know it. It's the only one I've ever seen in my life. Never mind in Winnipeg. Turns a lot of heads and people usually know it's mine when they see it."

His great-uncle bought the car fresh off the showroom floor in 1958. It has stayed in the Zest family ever since.

That made it all the more shocking when Zest went to his garage in the East Kildonan area this weekend to find the overhead door busted open and his classic car gone.

"It took me a little while to believe it wasn't there," he said. "Somebody decided to help themselves into the garage, leave it like that, and go for a ride I guess."

He said the shock and anger have since worn off. Now the Zest family just wants the car returned.

Winnipeg police confirmed they received a report of the theft on Saturday, and said they will be conducting a follow-up investigation.

In the interim, the family have taken to social media – sharing images of the car in hopes someone will know something.

"We've got a few people that have reached out," Zest said. "There's been some sightings so I believe it's around. I believe it's still here."

The post is being shared among the Winnipeg Sunday Cruise Night group, made up of car enthusiasts across the city. Ren Cherlet is the administrator of the group. She said the classic car community in Winnipeg is close-knit. To have one stolen, she said, is uncommon.

"When you have a classic like that, you know it’s one of a kind, you think who would be dumb enough to steal that?" Cherlet told CTV News. "Especially in such a small community like where it was taken from, you know everybody knows the vehicle, they even know the owner, they recognize it."

She said the community is keeping their eyes and ears to the ground. Zest is hopeful the car will be found.

"Whoever has it right now, I don't know how you got it, but let's just get it back if we can," he said. "You can drop it on the street somewhere and call it in, and whatever it is, wherever it may be, I just want to get it back."

Zest’s car is bronze orange in colour and has the licence plate HEH 682. Zest said anyone who sees it can contact him through Facebook or contact police.