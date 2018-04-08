

Kaitlyn Van De Woestyne, CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg woman is organizing a national effort to crochet blankets for those affected by the tragic bus crash in Saskatchewan Friday.

Michele Kane said she was watching the news coverage of the deadly crash and wanted to help in any way she could.

“As a mom I’ve put my children on buses off to events and you always assume they’re going to come home safely and these families thought the same … and it didn’t happen and that’s heart breaking.”

Kane is a member of the Facebook group Canadian Crocheters and appealed to the group to make blankets for the crash victims and their families. The online group has more than 1,500 members and Kane said the response to her plea for help has been overwhelming.

Kane said there are people from across the country making blanket squares. Every blanket requires 42 squares. Kane estimates that each square takes close to an hour to make.

Once complete, the squares will all be sent to Kane in Winnipeg and then a small group of local crocheters will assemble the blankets and send them out.

“It’s a warm hug, from strangers really, but fellow Canadians. Just to say that we’re thinking about you, were here for you, here’s a hug from us.”

All the squares are being made in the Humboldt Broncos team colours, yellow and green. Every square will include a note from the maker saying where the square was made and any thoughts and prayers for the recipient.

“This is a small thing for us to make a square, it doesn’t take very long, but it means a lot.”

Kane said the initial thought was to make a blanket for the family of each passenger on the bus. After the response from the group Kane said they are now aiming to deliver a blanket to everyone effected by the tragedy, including the tractor trailer driver, first responders, and doctors, among others. Kane said everyone that has been affected by the crash deserves a hug.

“It could have been any of us. Any of us that have kids, and put them on buses on send them off to their events, their hockey games their band trips, whatever it may be. We’re all in the same boat.”

Kane is hoping to have the blankets complete by the end of April. There is no word yet as to when the blankets will be delivered.