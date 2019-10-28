WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s police chief spoke out Monday, following a violent weekend in the city – with three homicides and a violent shooting within 48 hours.

Chief Danny Smyth said a weekend like this one is unusual.

“This is a bit of an unusual weekend, we haven’t seen something like this in a long time,” said Smyth.

“It’s alarming to see young people resort to this kind of brazen behavior, so it’s a concern for everyone.”

Saturday night, a stabbing at a Halloween party in Tyndall Park resulted in the death of a 14-year-old girl, and an injured 18-year-old girl.

Early Saturday morning, police found two men in a back lane on Ross Avenue with serious upper body injuries, both men died in hospital.

Sunday afternoon, police responded to a violent shooting on Flora Avenue. A suspect knocked on the door of a home and fired a shotgun, injuring four people including an infant.

“I think the public would like us to identify one root cause of these homicides but the reality is there’s a number of different issues that could be driving them,” said Const. Jay Murray of the Winnipeg Police Service.

Smyth said a violent weekend like this takes a toll on the force as well as the community.

“Some of those resources will be tied up for some time, and the downside of that is that some of those less urgent calls start stacking up in the queue and that starts to frustrate the community that we serve,” said Smyth.

This weekend’s violence brings the homicide total in Winnipeg for 2019 to 36, which is a significant increase from 22 in 2018, and 23 in 2017. The worst year for homicides in the city was 2011 when 41 people were killed.

No reason to believe the trend will continue: expert

Criminology professor at the University of Manitoba Frank Cormier said the high number of homicides in Winnipeg so far this year is alarming, but there’s no reason to believe the trend will continue.

“The fact is that the vast majority of homicides are fairly consistent and persistent,” said Cormier.

“About 85 to 90 per cent, very reliably, of homicides, the victim and the perpetrator are very well known to each other.”

Cormier said for the general public, Winnipeg remains a safe place.

“Nothing has changed in Winnipeg that should make the average person more concerned about their personal safety,” he said.