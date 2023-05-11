'It's an amazing experience': 2023 Centennial Cup underway in Portage la Prairie

Over the next 10 days, Portage la Prairie is the place to be to watch Junior A hockey.

The city is this year's host of the 2023 Centennial Cup. It's the first time the championship has been held in the city since 2015.

Ten teams will compete over the next 10 days for the ultimate prize in Junior A hockey.

"It's an amazing experience. When you go home after watching these young guys play and you're tired just watching," said Harrold Nichol who is a season ticket holder for the Portage Terriers.

Many people have made the trip to Portage la Prairie from across Canada and the United States.

"It's my son's last year. It's a pretty big tournament and I'm excited to see the last hockey of the year. It's a dream come true," said Scott Florence, whose son plays for the Battleford North Stars. "It's a lot of years you put down, wondering where you're going and then you end up here. It's a pretty big accomplishment for all of them out there."

In order to bring the calibre of play to the ice, it takes a lot of work away from it during the months and weeks leading up to the tournament.

David Koroscil, who is part of the tournament organizing committee, is one of the more than 200 volunteers helping with the event. He is recently retired, but he's been putting in full-time hours at the rink.

"Today is day one of play, but we've had teams arriving. Team practices were yesterday. So the last two or three days have been getting this facility in shape. A lot has gone into it."

He said this event is great for the players but also means a lot for the community.

"It's just a great event to be at. A great event to be a part of and you're crowning a national champion at the end of the day. So what better spectacle can you have than that?"