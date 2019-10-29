A public forum was held by the Winnipeg Police Service in Kildonan Place shopping centre Monday to address concerns about crime and safety.

The forum had speakers from the Winnipeg Police Service, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services and others.

“It’ll give people an opportunity to give us feedback about what they think is happening in the community and where the solutions lay,” said Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth.

The forum put partners of the Winnipeg Police Service all in one place, to help make people aware of the different services available to them.

Winnipeg Police drug experts spoke to attendees about methamphetamine. They broke down how the meth crisis is connected to crime in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Police gang experts were there to talk about public safety. They spoke about the danger of being affiliated with gangs, and provided information on how to keep young people from joining.

The Addictions Foundation of Manitoba was also in attendance to share information surrounding drug addiction, and treatment options.

“It isn’t just a police thing it’s a community thing and the community needs to be a part of it,” Said Smyth.

The Winnipeg Police say meetings like this one are part of a long term process of collaboration between police and the community.