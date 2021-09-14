'It’s been a long wait': New Shoal Lake water treatment plant to end boil water advisory

WINNIPEG -

Shoal Lake 40 First Nation has unveiled a new school and water treatment plant, a project expected to end a boil water advisory that has been in place for more than two decades.

The new plant was unveiled at a ceremony Wednesday.

Winnipeg's drinking water comes from Shoal Lake, but those who live in the area have not had clean drinking water. The community’s boil water advisory has been in effect since 1997.

The community broke ground on the plant in September of 2019, months after the construction of Freedom Road, which provides a year-round link to the Trans-Canada Highway.

Previously, the community had been cut off from the mainland since 1915 during the construction of the aqueduct that supplies Winnipeg with drinking water. Community members used ice roads in winter and an unreliable ferry in the summer.

Vern Fair, CEO of Kekekoziibii Development Corporation said the completion of Freedom Road was the catalyst to build the water treatment plant. He said being able to turn on a tap and access clean, reliable drinking water will have a big impact on the community.

“Chopping holes through the ice in the 70s was certainly a task, and hauling it up the hill and towards your house, you know, that’s a far cry from where we are today,” Fair said.

“It’s a good opportunity for the community to address some of the other issues other than worrying about where the clean water is going to come from.”

Fair said kids and parents alike are also excited about the unveiling of the new school. The old facility will be repurposed for offices and other projects, he said.

Fair added that successfully building the plant and the school during a pandemic is even more reason to celebrate their completions.

“That was really a scary process and a challenging process,” he said.

“Our leadership certainly has worked hard. These two projects, the water treatment plant and the school, are certainly a really good thing for the community.”

- With files from the Canadian Press