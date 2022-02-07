'It's exciting for the whole town': Manitoba communities cheering on local athletes playing at Beijing Olympics

Though the pandemic has put a damper on Olympic watch parties, some communities in Manitoba are cheering on the homegrown talent representing Canada on the women's hockey team in Beijing.

Signs of encouragement are posted in windows of businesses around Deloraine–Winchester, cheering on 22-year-old Ashton Bell as she makes her Olympic debut at the 2022 Olympic games.

"It's the talk of the town, quite frankly," Gord Weidenhamer, the reeve of Deloraine–Winchester told CTV News.

"I think everybody's quite excited. We are like a small town. You know, the hockey is kind of the centre of that community."

Weidenhamer said he has gotten in on the excitement – creating a sign made of hay bales to cheer on Bell.

She is among three Manitobans on the Canadian women's hockey team this year, including Kristen Campbell and Jocelyne Larocque.

For Larocque, a 33-year-old hockey player from Ste. Anne, this will be the third time she takes to the ice with Team Canada.

"We knew she was going to be going back there, right. This girl is on fire. So it's exciting for the whole town," said Sarah Normandeau, recreational services manager for the Town of Ste. Anne.

"Everyone's super proud. You know, we have a very strong minor hockey program here in St. Anne and I know that they're probably all cheering her on too."

Normandeau said in previous years she has organized events for the whole town to watch and cheer on their hometown athletes. This year, due to the pandemic, that wasn't able to happen.

"Not being able to do that, (it's) definitely painful, but it's not stopping us from watching the games or from cheering her own her on even from home," she said.

Among those cheering Larocque on from their home is her former teammate Bailey Bram.

Bram – an Olympian in her own right – has been playing with Larocque for years. The two hockey players were both on Team Canada at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, bringing home a silver medal.

"It's crazy to think that's where I was four years ago," Bram told CTV News. "To be a spectator, to just be able to be a fan is – I think I get more nervous for them now than I did when I was playing myself."

Bram encouraged all three of the athletes to enjoy their time at the Olympics.

"How many people in the world that go to be Olympic Games? Not very many," she said. "It is an experience of a lifetime, and to represent your country on the world stage is an amazing feeling."