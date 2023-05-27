'It's fantastic': Motorcycle Ride for Dad sets new fundraising record

West Winnipeg was filled with the sounds of more than a thousand engines revving at once, as motorcycle enthusiasts gathered to ride for a good cause Saturday.

It was the 15th annual Motorcycle Ride for Dad, with more than 1200 riders taking part. All funds raised will stay in Manitoba for prostate cancer research and education. Spokesperson Trevor Kennerd said the event has become important to Manitobans."We're all touched by cancer. We all are. My mother died of cancer, I had an aunt that passed away from cancer," said Kennerd.

He added that one in every eight Canadian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. "If you're a male over the age of 45 you should get checked," Kennerd said.

Starting from Earls Polo Park, motorcycle riders rode west in a police-escorted parade down Portage Avenue to Assiniboia Downs, then north to Selkirk, Gimli and back. The day-long event ended with a wind-up celebration at Cowboys, Canad Inns Windsor Park.

The Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad is led by the Winnipeg Police Association with the volunteer organizing committee made up of Winnipeg police officers, firefighters, community and business leaders, and dedicated citizens.

Kennerd has been on the organizing committee for 14 of the 15 years the ride has been happening. He said it's always an incredible experience. "Just the friendship and the fellowship that we have as a committee is phenomenal," he said. "And the outpouring of support that we get from the people, from the riders, from the pledge donors, from the sponsors. It's fantastic!"

A motorcycle raffle contributed to the final fundraising total, netting over $50,000 on its own. The winner will receive their choice of a 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan American Special, a 2023 BMW R1250 GSA, or $25,000 in cash.

Kennerd said Saturday's fundraising total was close to $500,000, a new record for the event. The Motorcycle Ride for Dad has now raised more than $4 million for prostate cancer research in Manitoba.