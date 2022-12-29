'It's getting scary': Kenora woman attacked in store wants action to curb violence
A Kenora store owner is left shaken after being attacked in her own shop by a stranger. She's calling for immediate action to address the root causes of violence.
It was close to closing time on Dec. 23, when a man walked into Michelle Livingston's store Island Girl in Kenora. After asking the man to leave the store because it was closing soon, she said things started to escalate.
"He started getting mad, and he started putting his fist up like he was going to fight me," Livingston told CTV News. "At that point, I looked at my employee and said, 'phone 911.'"
She said the man refused to leave and began trashing the store. When she tried to get the man to leave, she said he got violent.
"He threw me to the ground, and started punching my head towards the floor and pulling my hair," she said.
Livingston said she was able to fend off the man using a metal clothing rack and started a Facebook Live video until the police arrived.
"I didn't know what else to do and I am just sick and tired of this happening," she said.
The Ontario Provincial Police arrested and charged a 29-year-old man with assault and mischief under $5,000 in connection to the incident.
In the aftermath of the attack, Livingston said she has locked her store and now requires customers to use a doorbell to get in. She has also gone over some training with staff just in case a similar situation happens again.
She said this attack is just one sign of a larger issue facing a community struggling with the impacts of a drug crisis.
"It's getting scary," she said.
The concerns prompted Kenora's Mayor Andrew Poirier to call a special meeting of council Thursday to come up with ideas to deal with the violence.
Residents packed the gallery to share their similar stories of violence in Kenora and their concerns about crime.
"This takes time. This is not going to happen overnight. The issues didn't happen overnight, and the solutions won't happen overnight," Poirier told residents during the meeting.
Council committed to three action items as a result of the meeting; hiring a community safety and wellbeing coordinator, redeveloping a community safety and wellbeing plan and calling for increased police patrol in the downtown area.
In a statement, Ontario Provincial Police Inspector Jeff Duggan said he had a chance to sit down with the mayor and council to discuss the issues facing the community.
"We are committed to making changes to our front-line response and are committed to rolling that out as soon as we can," the statement reads.
Const. Jason Canfield, a community safety officer and media relations officer with the Ontario Provincial Police, said work is already underway to add an office in Kenora's downtown core.
He said there have been a couple of incidents of random and unprovoked attacks recently in the community, though he says statistics are not showing a spike.
"The majority of the crime definitely happens as a result of drugs or alcohol, as it seems to be everywhere in North America right now," he said. "Every city you hear about is really struggling right now especially with the methamphetamine really just ramping people up and making them do stuff that they maybe wouldn't normally do and become more violent."
During the meeting, councillors told residents the problems are systemic and beyond the purview of Kenora's council alone. They say council will be advocating for help from provincial and federal partners.
In a prepared statement, Ontario's ministry of health said it is responding to the opioid crisis and has put over $93 million towards community addiction services as well as more than $9 million for youth wellness hubs.
Livingston said action is needed now to deal with the issues facing her home.
"People travel from all over the world to come here, and I mean this is what they are seeing now. And I mean if we can't feel safe in our own community, how can we expect others to feel safe in our community," she said.
"Businesses will close, people will sell their buildings, or they will burn down. Who knows, but we are not going to have a town anymore."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man accused of killing OPP officer had been initially denied bail in other case
Court documents show the man accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer had been initially denied bail, and was later granted it upon review, in a separate case months before the alleged shooting.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured.
Nick Cannon welcomes baby No. 12
Nick Cannon has expanded his family once again. 'The Masked Singer' host and the model had daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Dec. 14, Scott revealed on Instagram Thursday.
'We really try to not go there. But I think we need to go there': Grief library provides resources, support
As people mourn the loss of loved ones this holiday season, a grief support website tells stories and provides resources to help them heal.
A look at 6 Canadian police officers who were killed in recent months
Six police officers have been killed in Canada since September. Here's a look at their cases and who they were.
Canadian Army eyeing new weapons in response to lessons learned from Ukraine war
The war in Ukraine has identified critical gaps in the Canadian Army's ability to fight and survive on the battlefield, leading to an unanticipated rush to buy new military equipment.
Ont. family stuck in Cancun says Sunwing rep told them 'I'll make sure people stay here forever'
A Toronto family with a five-month old baby who were stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled says a Sunwing representative told them if they didn’t stop challenging their situation they would be left in Mexico 'forever.'
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
Regina
-
Homeowner calls for safer barriers at intersection after impaired driver plows through multiple yards
A Regina woman is voicing her frustration with the dead-end of a street that backs onto her property after a car ended up in her neighbour’s backyard.
-
Sunwing cancels all Sask. flights until Feb. 3
Sunwing has cancelled all operations in Saskatchewan, including flights from Saskatoon and Regina until Feb. 3.
-
Sask. saw 13 new lottery winning millionaires in 2022
Thirteen Saskatchewan residents became millionaires in 2022 thanks to lottery wins, Sask Lotteries said in a news release.
Saskatoon
-
Sunwing cancels all Sask. flights until Feb. 3
Sunwing has cancelled all operations in Saskatchewan, including flights from Saskatoon and Regina until Feb. 3.
-
'I don’t trust Sunwing': Some Sask. residents driving home amid flight cancellations
After a tumultuous week for Sunwing airline, including seemingly endless delays from Punta Cana and other tropical destinations, passengers say they've lost faith in the airline.
-
Saskatchewan First Act just another chapter in long fight over resource sharing: FSIN Chief
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron reiterated his commitment to fighting the Saskatchewan First Act in a year-end interview with CTV News.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury-area police are seeing an increase in impaired drivers
Police services across the north have been conducting Festive RIDE campaigns since mid-November and since then police in Sudbury say the message to ‘drive sober’ just is not getting across to some drivers.
-
Northern Ontario's digital headlines 2022
As we close out 2022, we took a look at the top digital stories of the year at CTVNorthernOntario.CA.
-
Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
Edmonton
-
What an Alberta woman thought was a canker sore turned out to be tongue cancer
After losing half of her tongue to cancer, an Edmonton woman is raising awareness about the disease that one doctor says is increasingly found in people at low risk.
-
'We will fight': Edmonton's Iranian community happy to see action on case of Flight PS752
Reza Akbari still remembers the shock and horror he felt while watching news coverage of Flight PS752, the downed plane that saw 176 people killed including 13 Edmontonians.
-
Accessible van donated to single mom with son in wheelchair
An Edmonton mother has received a special gift this holiday season, an accessible van to transport her youngest son.
Toronto
-
Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
-
One of 8 teen girls charged in swarming death of Toronto man granted bail
One of eight teenage girls accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old Toronto man has been granted bail.
-
Police procession to be held for fallen OPP officer Friday morning
A procession is scheduled Friday morning to escort the fallen Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer who was shot to death earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Ian Tyson, Canadian folk and country legend, dead at 89
Family of the long-lauded singer-songwriter confirmed he died at home, at his ranch in southern Alberta, on Thursday.
-
Woman killed while walking on railway tracks in Banff, Alta.
Banff RCMP and the Canadian Pacific Police say a woman has died after she was struck by a train while walking on tracks near the community on Thursday.
-
Air Canada, WestJet, among most delayed North American airlines in 2022: Report
A new report from Cirium Aviation Analytics found that Canada's two largest airlines faced plenty of delays in 2022.
Montreal
-
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured.
-
HIV tests used at Montreal hospitals recalled after suspect results noticed
A recall has been issued for an HIV test used in three Montreal-area hospitals, CTV News has learned, after the MUHC identified 9,000 patients who may have received false-negative results.
-
About 6,000 Hydro-Québec customers still without power one week after winter storm
The number of Hydro-Québec customers without power dropped by more than 5,000 Thursday, though the utility said it was unsure when everyone who lost electricity during last week's major winter storm would be reconnected.
Ottawa
-
Stay home if you're sick New Year's Eve, Ottawa Public Health urges
Ottawa Public Health is urging people to cancel their New Year's Eve plans and stay home if they're sick this weekend, as respiratory viruses continue to circulate in the community.
-
California hockey team's lost luggage arrives in time for first game in Ottawa
The lost hockey equipment belonging to members of the Orange County Hockey Club arrived at the team's hotel in Ottawa Thursday morning, just hours before the team's first game at the Bell Capital Cap.
-
Eastern Ontario ski hills brace for winter heat wave, rain to end 2022
Environment Canada says above average temperatures will settle across the region for the next two weeks after a warm front made its way up from the Gulf of Mexico.
Atlantic
-
'It was a different beast': P.E.I. premier weighs in on Fiona's impact, another year in office
As Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King looks back at the year, he agrees with many that post-tropical storm Fiona stands out as one of the most impactful incidents on the island in 2022.
-
Trucks, buses must have electronic logging devices to track driving hours by Jan. 1
Ottawa is requiring federally regulated commercial trucks and buses across the country to be equipped by Jan. 1 with devices to track driving hours.
-
Austrian World Junior coach Kirk Furey back home in Nova Scotia: 'A dream come true'
Kirk Furey boarded a plane at age 16 with the knowledge his hockey journey -- his dream -- would likely take him far from home.
Kitchener
-
'We just did this two years ago': OPP officer killed near Hagersville, Ont. brings up painful memories for community
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
'What am I gonna do?': Kitchener woman recounts being followed by man wearing ski mask
A Kitchener woman says she and her 13-year-old daughter were followed by a man wearing a ski mask, who at one point, rammed the back bumper of their car.
Vancouver
-
No interest in Dry January? ‘Damp January’ might be more your speed, says Sober Babes co-founder
Giving up booze for “Dry January” has become an annual tradition for some – but the co-founder of Sober Babes Vancouver believes there are plenty of benefits to a less-restrictive “Damp January” as well.
-
Have you seen this duck? Location of white water fowl puzzles locals
A suspected duck-napping is ruffling feathers in Vancouver’s Little Mountain neighbourhood.
-
No injuries as CP freight train crashes into truck near Kamloops, B.C.
A Canadian Pacific freight train has collided with a CP truck that was travelling along tracks east of Kamloops, B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
Hazmat crews, police called to downtown Victoria
First responders shut down a street in downtown Victoria and donned full hazmat gear on Thursday afternoon, though police say there's no risk to the general public.
-
'Better safety and faster transit': New bus lanes open on Pat Bay Highway
New bus queue "jump lanes" have opened along the Patricia Bay Highway in Central Saanich, promising faster and more efficient transit services along the Saanich Peninsula, according to the province.
-
Canucks captain gives B.C. boy hockey stick, but stick gets lost on flight home
A B.C. boy is hoping to be reunited with a prized gift after he received a hockey stick from Canucks captain Bo Horvat, only to have the stick get lost in transit when he flew home.