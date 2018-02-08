In the first month of 2018, Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) officers have seized nearly half as much meth as they did in all of 2017.

At a press conference Thursday, Police Chief Danny Smyth was joined by emergency officials and a recovering addict, in speaking out about the wide-reaching impact of meth addiction in Winnipeg.

“It’s getting to that level where it’s starting to keep me awake at night,” said Smyth.

Max Waddell is an inspector with the WPS Major Crimes Unit.

Both Waddell and Smyth stressed that the city-wide problem is being seen at all levels of policing.

“Speaking to our frontline officers, they comment routinely that when they go to calls for service now, either the victim, the complainant, and/or accused are somehow attached to this drug methamphetamine,” said Waddell.

Waddell explained that the drug is accessible and cheap, and said the police saw a major spike in 2016 when officers seized 11,590 grams of meth.

In 2017, Waddell said officers seized over 12,000 grams of meth.

In January of 2018 alone, Waddell said officers seized 5800 grams of meth.

Winnipeg also saw a dramatic increase in charges for possession and trafficking of meth over the past two years, according to Waddell.

Waddell stressed the importance of public awareness of the growing issue in Winnipeg, and invited community members to a public forum on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at Gordon Bell High School.

WPS officials were joined by members of Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) and recovering addict Mike Millard, in addressing the issue.

Millard shared his story of falling into addiction, and said it wasn’t until he lost his home and was arrested that he sought help.

The Winnipeg father explained that crystal meth didn’t discriminate, and that addiction affected all demographics.

Millard said while it’s up to each individual to start the process of recovery, community resources needed to be accessible.

“The police can’t arrest our way out of it,” said Millard.

“It takes everyone.”

Millard credited his son as being his main motivation to stay clean, and said he was focused on giving back through the intervention and recovery process.

He told CTV News he was working to develop a gang exit program for men, where previously incarcerated men could have a safe and sober place to integrate back into the community.

“We want to give them a transitional place where they can live and learn,” Millard said.

“A treatment program: a 12-bed facility.”

Millard also said he was working to develop employment and training opportunities for men in recovery.