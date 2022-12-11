'It's going to be a real hub of activity': Market Lands to bring new creative spaces to Winnipeg's Exchange District

It was once the site of one of the city's most unique buildings, and is now serving as a parking lot for film crews, but much more is in store for the Market Lands site in Winnipeg's Exchange District.

The former site of the Public Safety Building - at the corner of Princess Street and William Avenue - has been vacant since the former Winnipeg Police Service headquarters and adjoining Civic Parkade were torn down in the summer of 2020.

Since then, the city-block wide space has mostly sat empty, though it served as a streetscape for the horror film "Dark Harvest" in the fall of 2021. It's currently being used as a parking lot for crews and equipment on the latest Hallmark movie being shot in the area.

But construction on a new building at the site will begin next year. Angela Mathieson, President and CEO of CentreVenture Development Corporation said she's excited for what's to come.

"We're moving into construction drawings for the project, which is the last stage of bringing together the whole vision and plan," she said.

Mathieson said the project will be going out to construction companies for tender in early summer 2023, with ground hopefully being broken on the site before the end of the year.

"Initially we'll be constructing a fairly large building, about nine stories, which will have about 100 units of mixed income housing, with a real focus on building new affordable units for people in Winnipeg," said Mathieson.

A rendering shows the design of the Market Lands project in the exchange district. (Image source: Angela Mathieson- CentreVenture)

She added that the building will also include about 20,000 square feet of creative space.

"We're calling it the 'creative hub,' which is going to have gallery spaces, programming spaces, specifically around four arts organizations, long standing ones in Winnipeg," she said.

The four arts organizations that will be based out of the new building are: Urban Shaman Contemporary Aboriginal Art, Mentoring Artists for Women's Art, Video Pool, and Creative Manitoba.

"It's going to be a real hub of activity with lots of folks coming and going and seeing some really cool art," said Mathieson.

"It's just going to be a really neat new place and a great addition to the Exchange."

Mathieson said that CentreVenture has had no problem finding partners in the project.

"We made no secret about the development opportunity, we went out, we were doing events, we were at festivals doing all sorts of things. So it didn’t take long for people to come to us, really," said Mathieson.

Construction on the building is expected to take two years to complete. A second, smaller building will also begin construction in 2024, with both buildings slated for completion in 2025.

Mathieson said the whole space is being designed with people in mind, "So we've got public places, plazas and spaces, as well were doing a smaller building which is going to be an activity centre around food products, so a great place to go grab a bite."

She said it's an important site for the city historically.

"People may not know in the late 1800s it was the site of Winnipeg's first public market, where people would go and buy food," she said.

She thinks people will love the public spaces once the project is complete.

"That’s where I think a lot of Winnipeggers will initially touch base with the site as they spill out from the various festivals like the Fringe Fest," said Mathieson, "and many of our venues inside the building will host those events as well."