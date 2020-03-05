WINNIPEG -- Parents in the Winnipeg School Division might want to start making alternative travel arrangements for their kids.

On Tuesday, bus drivers voted unanimously in favor of a strike over contract disputes. The union says the division wants to gut it’s collective agreement.

“They want to take away the guarantee of the pension, and the guarantee of the health and welfare benefits that these members enjoy,” says Jeff Traeger, president of UFCW Local 832.

“They also want to take away their vacationing privileges.”

UFCW Local 832 represents 95 bus drivers -- 71 showed up at Tuesdays contract meeting

Traeger hopes the strike vote will send a strong message to the division.

Kiflom Zerabruck is a father of two whose kids take the bus to school every day. He said he doesn’t know what he’ll do if the bus drivers go on strike.

“It’s going to be very difficult for us, for any parent to go through if they do go on a strike,” says Zerabruck

The Winnipeg School Division said they’re assessing their contingency plan, and will be in contact with parents who receive transportation in the near future.

“Winnipeg School Division is still bargaining in good faith with the union involved with our bus drivers,” says Radean Carter, senior information officer with the Winnipeg School Division.

“We do have opportunities over the next little while before the strike deadline to be at the table with them.”

Zerabruck says he hopes they reach an agreement.

“I hope they fix it and get an agreement,” he says.

“For the sake of the kids and the parents.”

The final day for bargaining is set for March 24 and the deadline for bus drivers to walk is April 6.

The Winnipeg School Division is the largest in Winnipeg encompassing 78 schools, all of which will be impacted if there’s a strike.