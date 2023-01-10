'It’s going to feel amazing': Winnipeg students create warming hut for river trail

Six new warming huts will soon be unveiled along the river trail at The Forks, all of which were designed as part of an international arts and architecture competition.

The competition received 122 submissions from 33 countries and only six designs were chosen.

One of those designs comes from Winnipeg's St. John's High School. Students at the school called their hut Azhe'o, which means "to paddle backwards" in Ojibway.

Aaron Cyr, the woodworking teacher at the high school, said the hut will showcase the history of the paddle.

"It's the first time that we have built something large and for the public, so that's been a ton of fun," said Cyr. "It's also been a great opportunity for them to see themselves in those roles, designers, architects, project managers. That's been great."

Grade 10 student Preston Moodley is one of the students involved in the project. He has taken on the role of project manager, making sure the hut is put up properly when it is set up on the trail.

When he found he was part of designing the hut, he said he was excited.

"I know when I went to tell my parents about this, I was really excited. It's something that we worked on that we are able to show everyone," said Moodley.

Steeves Cote is in Grade 12 and has been putting the designs onto the paddles. He said seven of the eight paddles will feature the seven teachings, which are sacred in Indigenous culture, while the eighth paddle will include the sun and moon.

While speaking with CTV News Winnipeg, Cote was working on a beaver design on one of the paddles, which he says represents wisdom.

Trenton Michelle, who is in Grade 11, is one of the students who has been in charge of shaping the wood into giant paddles.

He said it's the first time he has been part of a large project like this. He can't wait to see it set up at The Forks.

"It's going to feel amazing," he said. "I am going to be proud of this for the rest of my life."

The hut will officially make its debut later this month.