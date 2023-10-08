'It's going to get a lot worse': Winnipeg's Jewish, Palestinian communities shocked by Israel attack
Winnipeg's Jewish and Palestinian communities are reeling after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel Saturday morning.
"It was really, it was really just hard for me to believe. Just, just terrible. Horrific," said Jeff Lieberman, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Winnipeg
Hundreds of people in Israel have been killed, injured, and taken hostage.
The head of the Jewish Federation of Winnipeg says people from our city are directly affected by the conflict, but he wasn't prepared to share specific details.
"We are finding out already connections and concerns and people from our community reaching out to the Jewish Federation asking for support to connect with loved ones," said Gustavo Pentner, president of the Jewish Federation of Winnipeg.
"We have youth that are travelling in Israel that have Winnipeg connections," he said. "We learned of people that are missing."
The organization has firmly condemned the deadly conflict.
"We stand in full support of Israel and in solidarity with Israel," Lieberman said.
The federation has been in contact with all three levels of government, who have offered their unwavering support for the Jewish community.
Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson and premier-designate Wab Kinew both released statements Saturday denouncing the act of terrorism, and affirming Israel's right to self defense.
Meantime, the president of the Canadian Palestinian Association of Manitoba says he wasn't surprised by Hamas' attack.
"When you back people into a corner, it’s only a matter of time before they explode," said Ramsey Zeid.
Zeid says he's received backlash here in Winnipeg due to the conflict in Israel.
"I’ve gotten prank phone calls, people calling myself and my family 'terrorists,'" Zeid said. "I’m getting text messages from people that I know, saying we should just flatten Gaza."
Zeid said it's unfair to stereotype all Palestinians as terrorists.
"The average Palestinian is just like anybody else. They want to live their day-to-day life. They want to get up, they want to go to work, they want to provide for their families," said Zeid.
He says he's hopeful for a peaceful resolution, but fears the conflict is far from over.
"Everybody’s concerned. Everybody’s worried. It’s going to get worse. It’s going to get a lot worse," said Zeid. "Innocent people on both sides are going to get hurt."
The Jewish Federation of Winnipeg is hosting a solidarity gathering for Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7 pm at the Asper Jewish Community Campus, 123 Doncaster Street.
