'It's great to see': Icelandic Festival returns to full glory
Vikings are taking over the streets of Gimli, Man. as the Icelandic Festival of Manitoba hosts its fully in-person first event since the pandemic.
The festival was held virtually in 2020 and through a hybrid model in 2021.
This year, the festival is back to full capacity -- including the Viking Village, vendors and a special strongman competition featuring legendary Icelander Magnús Ver Magnússon, four-time World's Strongest Man.
"I've been coming to this festival for many, many, many, many years and missed it a lot when it wasn't here for the last couple of years, so it's been great," said Julia Ewanchuk, who was enjoying the festival on Sunday.
"It's great to see the festival happening again and, you know, just have that little summer event," said Lexi Violi, who was also there on Sunday, "I really missed it."
A sentiment echoed by festival organizers.
"It's been great. You could just feel the spirit of Iceland here in Gimli, which of course is our theme this year," said Thora Palson, manager of the Icelandic Festival.
The festival brings many people to the Town of Gimli.
Mayor Lynn Greenberg said the temporary boost in business is great, but the festival has many longer-term benefits as well.
"There's a lot of people to our community, and some people come back for other visits, and sometimes they end up purchasing property here and becoming residents," noted Greenberg.
On top of economic gains, the Icelandic Festival is happy to be back and sharing Icelandic culture with the masses.
"[Gimli] is sort of the first establishment of Icelandic culture outside of Iceland, so it's really important for us to share that tradition and just enrich the Canadian experience by sharing our culture," said Palson.
The event runs from July 30-Aug. 1.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next
As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19.
'Very profound': Hundreds of residential school photos found in Rome archives
The head archivist for the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says he has located one-thousand photos of residential schools and students in a religious order's archives in Rome.
'Star Trek' stars, celebs react to death of Nichelle Nichols
Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series.
Pelosi starts Asian tour with speculation over Taiwan visit
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held talks with officials in Singapore on Monday at the start of her Asian tour, as questions swirled over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fuelled tension with Beijing.
'A specific form of anti-Black racism:' Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery on Emancipation Day
More than a year after Canada proclaimed Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, Black leaders and scholars are renewing their calls for Ottawa to make a formal apology for the country's history of slavery and its intergenerational harms.
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out Monday from the port of Odesa under an internationally brokered deal to unblock the embattled country's agricultural exports and ease the growing global food crisis.
Passenger fined US$1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins found in luggage
A passenger travelling from Bali, Indonesia to Australia was fined US$1,874 after a McDonald's breakfast, consisting of two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant, was found in their luggage.
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that is among several burning in the western U.S. amid hot, dry and gusty conditions that boost the danger that the fires will keep growing, officials said Monday.
'Sleepwalking to disaster': Biology prof on how climate change is wreaking havoc on our lakes
When you head down to a lake in Canada this summer, you might spot more algae covering the surface than usual. This is just one of the scary impacts that our warming planet is having on lakes globally right now, according to John Smol, a professor at Queen’s University.
Regina
-
Environment Canada issues tornado warning for area near Kindersley, Sask.
Environment Canada warned Sunday evening that a series of severe thunderstorms near Kindersley were developing the potential to produce tornadoes.
-
'She was a trailblazer': Family and friends of Regina baseball legend come together for 20th memorial game
For the past 20 years on the August long weekend, family and friends of Mary "Bonnie" Baker have met at Central Park in Regina for a friendly game on the diamond, in remembrance of a Regina baseball legend.
-
Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
A small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people and prompting the cancellation of ceremonies there honouring Russia's navy, authorities said.
Saskatoon
-
Environment Canada issues tornado warning for area near Kindersley, Sask.
Environment Canada warned Sunday evening that a series of severe thunderstorms near Kindersley were developing the potential to produce tornadoes.
-
How Saskatoon police helped with a $12M car theft bust
A Saskatoon police officer says a recent Ontario car theft bust with ties to Saskatoon is another reminder of how transient crime here can aid criminal operations elsewhere.
-
Sask. RCMP locate body of 5-year-old autistic boy
RCMP in Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan have found the body of a 5-year-old autistic boy who went missing Friday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next
As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19.
-
Power outage affects 2,630 customers in New Sudbury area
There's a major power outage this holiday Monday affecting Greater Sudbury Utilities customers in the New Sudbury area.
-
Man dies after falling from tour boat near Ontario Place
A man pulled from Lake Ontario after falling overboard off a tour boat near Ontario Place on Sunday afternoon has died, police say.
Edmonton
-
Motorcycle community memorial event disrupted by vehicle confrontation
A memorial ride meant to celebrate the life of a 28-year-old Edmonton motorcyclist was sidetracked after a confrontation between a driver and some riders.
-
Alberta defence lawyers considering job action after requests for legal aid overhauls ignored
Criminal defence lawyers in Alberta say the legal aid system is at a breaking point, and they are threatening job action if the province ignores requests for in-depth updates to the program.
-
Ukraine pavilion seeks balance at this year’s Heritage Festival
Volunteers and organizers for the Ukraine pavilion at the Edmonton Heritage Festival are offering visitors a bittersweet experience this year.
Toronto
-
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?
Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.
-
Slide attraction catches fire at Canada’s Wonderland waterpark
Canada’s Wonderland was evacuated late Sunday night after a small structure fire broke out and spread within the water park area.
-
Two people injured, one critically, after shooting in Mississauga, Ont.
Two people are in hospital following a shooting late Sunday night at a party near Toronto Pearson International Airport
Calgary
-
McHugh Bluff slope closures expected to be long-term
Erosion issues on a slope overlooking the Sunnyside neighbourhood look to be sticking around.
-
Mixed reaction to long weekend closure of Memorial Drive for pedestrians, cyclists
Pedestrians and cyclists in Calgary have extra room to roam over the August long weekend. However, some Calgarians question whether it’s still necessary.
-
Alberta defence lawyers considering job action after requests for legal aid overhauls ignored
Criminal defence lawyers in Alberta say the legal aid system is at a breaking point, and they are threatening job action if the province ignores requests for in-depth updates to the program.
Montreal
-
Credit card balances due: minimum payment increases starting Monday
A major change in the rules for paying off the minimum payment on a credit card balance goes into effect this Monday.
-
Quebec reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 51 fewer hospitalizations
Quebec reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, and hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus dropped by 51.
-
A man drowned after jumping into Quebec lake to retrieve belongings
After a police search in a lake in the Laurentians, a 61-year-old Quebec man was found dead Monday morning.
Ottawa
-
Meteor lights up Sunday morning sky over Ottawa
A bright object spotted streaking across the sky on a sunny, bright morning in Ottawa was a meteor.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the closures and schedule changes on Colonel By Day in Ottawa.
-
20 festivals and events to check out in Ottawa in August
The CP Women's Open, Capital Pride, Ottawa Greek Festival and fair season ramping up are just some of the events happening in Ottawa in August.
Atlantic
-
A specific form of anti-Black racism': Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery
More than a year after Canada proclaimed Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, Black leaders and scholars are renewing their calls for Ottawa to make a formal apology for the country's history of slavery and its intergenerational harms.
-
COVID-19 tests tough to find at HRM libraries, available for pick-up at testing sites
Khalehla Perrault, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia’s Department of Health and Wellness, said in an email that Nova Scotia is moving away from asymptomatic testing and therefore the supply of rapid tests in certain locations may vary.
-
Two residential school survivors offer different perspectives on Papal visit
Dorene Bernard and her mother Nancy Lutz both attended Shubenacadie Indian Residential School. But if you ask the two about the Pope’s visit, the mother and daughter don’t share the same opinion.
Kitchener
-
Friends, community rally around couples after wedding venue burns down
Two couples, one who was supposed to get married at the Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont. and another set to renew their vows there, were left scrambling on Saturday after the venue went up in flames.
-
Swimmer dies following search of Guelph Lake
A person swimming in Guelph Lake has been pronounced dead following an emergency response.
-
Fire crews continue to spray hotspots at Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont.
The day after a devastating fire consumed the Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont., fire crews remained on scene Sunday, spraying water on the smouldering ruins of the historic building.
Vancouver
-
More decades-old temperature records broken in B.C. as heat wave expected to cool
More decades-old temperature records have fallen in B.C., just before a week-long heat wave is expected to ease off in the province.
-
$17.8M Vancouver listing includes plans and permits, encourages buyer to tear down existing home
For $17.8 million, the future buyer of a lot in one of Vancouver's priciest neighbourhoods would get property, plans and permits, but would have to cover the costs of tearing down the existing home.
-
Indigenous leader, athlete, politicians honoured with Order of British Columbia
More than a dozen people will be honoured with the Order of British Columbia this year, recognizing their service to their community.
Vancouver Island
-
Port McNeill Hospital emergency department closed again Sunday
The emergency department at a North Island hospital has once again closed unexpectedly because of a lack of staff.
-
Activist group claims tires deflated on 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay
A new environmental activist group claims to have deflated the tires on 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay this week.
-
Prince George Ford dealership fired employee who was on maternity leave, tribunal rules
A car dealership in Prince George "constructively dismissed" a former employee during her maternity leave and, in doing so, discriminated against her, the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has ruled.