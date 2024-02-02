It's Groundhog Day! Will Manitoba Merv see his shadow?

It's groundhog day, which means Manitobans will be looking to its local celebrity groundhog Merv Groundhog to predict if we will get an early spring.

Manitoba Merv has been popping up each year for more than three decades to help determine what the fate of winter will be.

On the east coast Friday morning, Shubencadie Sam waddled out of her barn in Nova Scotia, and brought good news for Canadians – she could not see her shadow.

According to the folklore – if the groundhog sees its shadow, Canadians will have to deal with winter for a while yet. But if it doesn't see its shadow, that means spring is on its way.

Shubencadie Sam was the first groundhog in North America to make a prediction.

CTV Morning Live will find out Manitoba Merv's predication just after 8 a.m.

