‘It’s home’: Residents in recovery facility protest as eviction deadline looms

A facility helping those in recovery reconnect with their loved ones rallied outside a south Winnipeg condo building Tuesday, in a fight to stay in the suites.

CTV News has learned that residents living in most of the units in the west building at 873 Waverley St. have less than two months to move out.

“Feeling kind of unsure about what’s going to happen,” resident Charlton Daniels said.

Since June, Aurora Recovery Centre (ARC) has been operating a family reunification village in the condo development.

However, earlier this month, a Manitoba judge ordered Aurora to cease and desist its operations, saying the facility violated a condominium declaration which states “Each unit shall be occupied and used only as a private single-family residence and for no other purpose…”

In her endorsement, the presiding judge wrote: “In this case I agree with the assertion of the applicant, that the operation of a business, such as the Reunification Village, as a branch of ARC, is inconsistent with and in contravention of the Declaration of this condominium.”

At the time, the judge also said the tenants should be given time to pack up their belongings and move out. A week later, Aurora president and CEO Michael Bruneau said he received a letter stating the facility and its clients had to move out by Dec. 31.

CTV News obtained the letter, confirming the deadline and requirement for all residents and property to be removed.

“The holidays (are) about spending time with family, opening gifts, you know? We shouldn’t have to pack our stuff and go,” said Trivia Beaulieu, who said she’s been living at the complex since August.

“I’m scared, I’m upset, I want to get my kids,” said Malarie Ross, who had just arrived at the Waverley condo Tuesday afternoon.

“These are families, it’s not a business,” said Aurora knowledge keeper and counselor Tara Campbell. “They have a right to be here.”

Bruneau agreed. He said he was initially shocked by the court order and described the deadline as blindsiding.

"They're residential properties. I'm not running a business out of there,” he said. “The people who are in there, they're paying their rent and we're offering a service.”

Aurora offers a number of services and supports, including financial aid and counselling, something residents say has helped them on their recovery journey.

“This is a perfect place for us to be dealing and healing with our situations,” said Kelly Nowdalk, who came to Winnipeg from Iqaluit for Aurora’s family and recovery services.

“These people are beautiful, this place is beautiful, so I don't know why they have a problem with us,” Beaulieu said.

Some people who live in the complex, as well as staff, said they’ve received backlash since they moved in.

“They face discrimination being here,” Campbell said. “There is racism alive and well here.”

“Makes us feel unsafe, uncomfortable and unwanted,” Beaulieu added.

While many people hope the condo board will change its mind, others said they’re worried about what’s next.

“I’m gonna have to really start trying to find somewhere to go, I guess,” said Aleysha Ladoux. “I’m not sure, but you never know what’ll happen.”

Bruneau was firm in his decision to stay put, despite looking at other potential locations just last week.

CTV News reached out to the law office representing the condo corporation about the protest but has not received a response.