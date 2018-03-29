

CTV Winnipeg





Grand Chief Arlen Dumas said the Pope’s decision to not apologize about residential schools is “troubling.”

For more than a century, the government’s church-run schools tried to assimilate Indigenous children, many of whom were physically and sexually abused.

On Wednesday, Pope Francis said he can’t personally apologize for the role of the Catholic Church in residential schools.

“It’s impacted communities. It’s impacted generations of people. And for the Pope to so flippantly make statements opposed to healing and addressing past sins, it’s very puzzling and troubling,” said Dumas who is the Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.

In a letter, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said the Pope recognizes the injustices faced by Indigenous people, but can’t apologize for residential schools.

A papal apology was one the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The Pope said he hasn’t ruled out a visit to Canada to meet with the Indigenous community.