'It's just fantastic': Grey Cup to bring economic boost to Manitoba

With Winnipeg set to host the Grey Cup in 2025, a number of industries are hoping to see an economic boost from all the visitors and festivities the event will bring.

According to the Manitoba government, hosting the championship game and related festivities is expected to bring $90 million in economic activity, including $8.2 million in provincial tax revenues.

Dayna Spiring, president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg, said these types of events are important for the community.

“They provide real and immediate economic impact to our city and province,” she said on Tuesday at the news conference where Winnipeg has announced as the Grey Cup host.

“We are really thrilled to be able to be a part of that.”

For Michael Juce, president and CEO of the Manitoba Hotel Association, hearing the news of the 2025 Grey Cup felt like Christmas had come early.

He noted this was especially welcome news since the hospitality industry has suffered over the last couple of years due to the pandemic.

“To get this event, when it’s not just the Grey Cup game, you have the whole week before, where we’re going to have thousands of people visiting our city, staying in hotels, spending money on retail goods, staying outside the city as well potentially…It’s just fantastic for the whole province,” he said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Wednesday.

Juce said the Grey Cup is a “huge deal” for Winnipeg and hopes visitors will get to experience all the city has to offer, including the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and the Winnipeg Art Gallery.

“Experience [Winnipeg] beyond the party. Just the city, the culture, the restaurants, all that,” he said.

“We have a lot to offer here and it’s going to be great to show it off to our country.

HELPING HOTELS

Juce noted it will take years for hotels to rebound from the impacts of the pandemic. He said that part of the problem is hotels are seeing a slow return to people travelling for business purposes, which is a big part of the industry.

He added it might also take a bit longer to see the return of international travel.

“It’s been great that we’re getting those tourism numbers back. [The Grey Cup] is certainly going to help people coming back and visiting, but it’s still going to take a few years,” Juce said.

For those hoping to come to Winnipeg for the 2025 Grey Cup, Juce recommends booking as soon as the date of the game is announced.

“I’m hoping the Bombers are in it, so there will be a few extra rooms available,” he said.

Spiring said that planning has begun for the event, with hotel rooms and venues already secured.

“We are looking forward to welcoming CFL fans from across the country to the heart of Canada,” she said.