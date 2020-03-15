WINNIPEG -- The co-owner of Les Saj Restaurant in St. James is calling a break-in early Saturday morning, scary and disappointing.

"It's like a nightmare, that's happened to us," said Mohamad Barafi.

When Barafi showed up to his restaurant Saturday morning, the front door was smashed, and glass was everywhere.

"I felt down. When we got the call from the manager of the building early morning Saturday and the police as well, obviously, I felt so bad about it."

Barafi said on top of the damage to the door, the thieves also damaged the side door, took cash, the bank machine, cheques and gift cards.

Despite the setback, the restaurant is open, and it's business as usual, but Barafi said they are adding extra security measures to prevent this from happening in the future.

He added they have received a lot of support from the community since the incident, and it has made him feel a bit better about everything.

Winnipeg police said the major crimes unit will be investigating.