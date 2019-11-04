WINNIPEG -- Residents who live in a section of a Northern Manitoba community that’s been without clean drinking water since a fire in summer are concerned with how long repairs are taking, especially since a lake in the area began to freeze.

“During the summer we were hand washing our clothes in the lake, it’s like we went back to the 60s,” Chastity Ducharme told CTV News Friday.

In early July, a fire shut down a plant that serves the south side of the Cormorant, Man. A boil water advisory has been in place since then, and members of the local fire department and volunteers have been hauling water for household needs from the north side of the community to residents on the south side, but it is not drinkable.

Ducharme, who lives in the Pas throughout the week, has been transporting water back to town for those who don’t have service. She says people in the north side of town have also opened their homes so that people can shower.

In a Facebook post Sunday, The Bear Clan Patrol in The Pas also offered to help residents.

“We would like to reach out the community Cormorant by delivering all of the bottled water that we currently have in our storage unit on Tuesday, November 5th!” read the post.

The post was shared at least 100 times with several people offering to help.

Including Chantel Marie Gaywish and her cousin who delivered 92 cases of water to the community sunday and are planning to deliver more.

A 'TRYING TIME' WAITING FOR REPAIRS: MAYOR

The mayor of Cormorant said roughly 32 homes and 135 people have been affected by the loss of service due to the fire, which she described as a tragedy.

“The last few months have been a hard and trying time for our small community and everyone has been pushing hard to get the south water plant completed,” said Cormorant Mayor, Edie Turner, in a statement to CTV News.

The plant was supposed to be up and running by now, but Turner said while the well pump and well are ready to go, the distribution pump is the wrong size. She says they are expecting the correct part to arrive by mid-week.

“Unfortunately, all components of a municipal water system are not readily available therefore parts need to be sourced out of Winnipeg.

Public Works and the Director of Indigenous and Northern Relations are working diligently with the plumper and electricians to get the plant up and running, ” Turner said in the statement.

CTV News spoke with the province Monday morning, and a spokesperson said they are awaiting an update on the status of the plant.

Ducharme worries about what could happen if it’s not back in service soon.

“If we don’t get running water soon it is going to be a bigger issue than getting the water running, the pipes are going to end up freezing and bursting. Then we are going to be out of running water for even longer because they will need to dig up the water lines,” she said.

-With files from Kayla Rosen

-Clarification note: An earlier version of this story misidentified the mayor of Cormorant as former mayor Helen Fenner. This version has been updated.