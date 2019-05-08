Another Canada-wide Alert Ready test failed to bring confidence for people living in the path of last summer's deadly tornado in Alonsa, Man.

In the event of a life-threatening situation, the system is designed to send messages via television, radio and compatible wireless devices.

The scars of the powerful EF-4 twister that hit on Aug. 3, 2018 remain. It left a path of destruction and a family in mourning after a 77-year-old man died.

"It kinda felt weird because it got pretty close to the ground. You could see it twirling around and then got here and it got worse," said Edward Waczko who was barbequing the day of the tornado and is a councillor in the Rural Municipality of Alonsa.

"Sounded like a jet engine outside and that's when I was thinking to myself, you know, 'What a way to go', I figured this might be the end," said survivor Russell Cabak, whose family took shelter in the basement.

2 OUT OF 4 PHONES GET ALERT AT BEACHSIDE CAMPGROUND

Wednesday was a chance to see if the wireless technology used to help warn Canadians has improved in the region.

CTV News joined local residents at the time of the afternoon test.

At 1:55 p.m., the scheduled time of the test., four phones stayed silent, that is until shortly after 2p.m

An iPhone 8 on the Koodo network received it and at 2:07 an iPhone 7 on Bell MTS got the alert. Two other iPhones didn't get the alert.

In November, CTV News also joined local residents, and none of the phones present got the alert.

READ MORE: Alonsa tornado survivors disappointed emergency alert test message didn't arrive

On the day after the tornado tore through on the beach campground, many campers told CTV News they never received a warning on their phone.

Bell MTS, which operates the towers in the area, says most people in the Alonsa area were not expected to receive the alert because it’s not in range of LTE technology, which is required for the alert

The provincial government says the test was successful and not everyone got it.

"We just sent the message out and that worked perfectly on our side. The rest ofit would be on how it's received. if you did not receive, if you had trouble receiving it, talk to your carrie," Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said.

For Edward Waczko and Russell Cabak that's still not good enough.

"It would be alright if it was working, but the way it's working now, it's no good, in my opinion anyway," said Waczko.

"If we never saw it coming and didn't take evasive actions in our basement, it could have been a big tragedy. My whole family could have been wiped out that day," said Cabak.

BELL MTS OPERATES TWO TOWERS NEAR ALONSA

People in Alonsa are served with network coverage that’s slower than LTE and this is why some people didn't get it.

Bell MTS said in an email to CTV News that there is LTE coverage from nearby towers in Amaranth and Ebb and Flow First nation, so customers in the Alonsa area could receive the alert, but they must be using an LTE phone.

Bell MTS also said it offers LET coverage to over 99 per cent of the national population and continues to expand into low population areas, but tells CTV there are no plans right now to upgrade Alonsa with LTE technology.

Since the tornado, some people in the area told CTV News they have purchased cell phone boosters.