Two Winnipeg Blue Bombers are using their platforms to send a message to young people about violence against women.

Thomas Miles and Matthias Goossen have been presenting a program called “Break the Silence on Violence Against Women” to high school students and community organizations across the province.

“Pro-athletes and football players are thought of as very aggressive, violent and we’re trying to use that platform and say, 'Yeah, that’s OK on the field, but in real life it’s not OK to be like that. It’s not OK to demean women. It’s not OK to be mean to anybody or harass anybody,’” said Goossen.

On Thursday Goossen and Miles presented at the domestic violence prevention centre Wahbung Abinoonjiiag, along withformer CFL player J.R. LaRose who is a trainer for the Ending Violence Association of Canada. People were also there to share their stories of domestic abuse.

“By having male and female role models to use their platform to be able to say ‘let’s end violence together’ we’re hoping that the participants will then go into the community and speak up, find their voice and empower one and other to end the cycle of violence,” said Dana Arabe, executive director of Wahbung Abinoonjiiag.

By May, they will have delivered 20 workshops and 20 presentations with high school students, which totals about 15,000 students since launching in 2015.