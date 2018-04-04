

The long-held belief that pasta is fattening and unhealthy is not necessarily true, according to new research.

A study published in the British Medical Journal examined results from existing studies where participants ate pasta instead of other carbs. It found that pasta didn’t contribute to weight gain or increased body fat. In fact, it contributed to a small weight loss as part of a low-glycemic diet – a diet based on how foods increase your blood sugar level.

According to registered dietician Gina Sunderland, pasta is made from wheat flour that, when cooked, is digested slowly. This means that blood sugar raises slowly as well.

Sunderland said people should watch their portion size when eating pasta. She suggests portions no larger than your fist.

“I think one of the reasons certain carbs got a bad rap is because we tend to overeat them,” she said.

Sunderland also recommends balancing out pasta with veggies, fresh fruit and lean protein.

With files from health reporter Michelle Gerwing.