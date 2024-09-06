'It's out there forever': How online predators can use back-to-school photos to target kids

It has become a ritual for many parents come September – posting a first-day-of-school photo of their child to commemorate the start of the school year.

But police say those back-to-class posts can contain safety issues for children if parents aren't mindful.

"You want to make sure that you're not posting too much information," Manitoba RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine told CTV Morning Live Winnipeg in an interview.

Things that should be left out of the post – school names, school logos, school bus numbers, and the house number or street name where the child lives. This information can often be in the background of photos, giving predators clues as to where the child lives or goes to school.

Parents should also check their privacy settings. Even if only friends and family can see your activity, Courchaine said parents should go through their friend list periodically.

"Maybe you worked with someone 20 years ago and you don't really know that person, but they are a friend on social media. Going through that, eliminating people, and really sharing with maybe friends and family only."

Beyond back-to-school, other information to exploit your child can also be gleaned from social media by scammers. Anything from hobbies to favourite colours to favourite foods can be used by online predators to target kids.

While parents must educate themselves on the dangers of social media, Courchaine said children need to get in on the lesson, as well.

"Anything that you put on social media, it's out there forever," Courchaine said.

"Really try to hit home how important it is to be smart when you're using social media and having communication with your kids is so important. Going through their phones is so important. Just doing that can keep your child safe."

