

Rachel Bergen, CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are warning drivers Wednesday the traffic lights are out at Confusion Corner after a heavy rain storm overnight.

Police said all traffic lights in the area haven’t been working since 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews from Manitoba Hydro have been on scene to determine the repairs needed, while police cadets are directing traffic.

“It started off with some discomfort for our cadets as they’re soaked to the bone, but now it’s quite concerning as we come into rush hour,” Insp. Jim Anderson told CTV News Wednesday morning.

Anderson said more police will be dispatched to the area as rush hour approaches if the lights are still not working.

The estimated repair time is still not known.

According to Anderson, police aren’t responding to any other traffic issues caused by the storm at this time.