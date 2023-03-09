'It's quite exciting for us': Blind Curling Championships get underway in Winnipeg

Curlers living with partial or complete blindness took to the ice in Winnipeg for the Western Canadian Blind Curling Championships.

Seven teams from British Columbia and Alberta including two local teams are competing in the round-robin tournament at the Charleswood Curling Club.

Cathy Derewianchuk, executive director of the Manitoba Blind Sports Association, said Manitoba was supposed to host the event last year, but COVID-19 got in the way.

"It's quite exciting for us to be able to have the event here with two teams from Manitoba present," she said.

Curl Manitoba said the first organized blind curling event took place in 1972 as a way to raise awareness, but it soon took on a competitive following.

While the game is played the same as any other curling match, Curl Manitoba said the one exception is each team has an on-ice coach who can help athletes if needed.

Derewianchuk said spectators may notice some differences though. She said the games take a little longer so the teams only play eight ends instead of the typical 10. She said another is the modification to some players' brooms, which have lights on them.

"For those (players) that have some vision, they can see the lights on the brooms in front of them so they're able to aim accordingly," she said.

She said the players range from having partial sight to being totally blind. She said for many players, the Western Canadian Blind Curling Championships provides them with a chance to compete with peers – some for the first time ever.

"A lot of our athletes maybe haven't participated in school sports because they weren't able to participate. A lot of them over the years end up sitting on the sidelines because they're not able to participate," she said.

"This is an opportunity for them to play with peers from all across the country. So it's very exciting."

The championship is set to run until Saturday afternoon, with draws starting every day at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.