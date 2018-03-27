It appears the Winnipeg Police Service is backing away from the Old Exhibition Grounds as the location for the new north district police station.

Police Chief Danny Smyth told CTV News the public is not in favour of a plan to build on the site, which is home to the North Winnipeg Nomads football club, baseball diamonds and the Old Exhibition Arena.

“I saw a preliminary report of the public consultation and there really doesn’t look like there’s support for us to co-exist on that old ex site,” said Smyth.

The chief says while the final decision rests with council, it appears the service and the city will look elsewhere.

“It’s quite likely we’ll go in a different direction,” said Smyth

Smyth said this will put the project behind schedule as construction was set to begin this year.

Sources have told CTV the city is eyeing other locations like the old transit garage on north Main Street.

Community activists and Coun. Ross Eadie were against the police service’s choice, worried it could displace much needed sports fields for local youth.

A report on the future police station is expected to be tabled at City Hall next month.