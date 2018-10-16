Families, students and staff are still reeling from a fiery rollover Friday afternoon that sent seven teenagers from the same school to hospital.

The single vehicle collision happened on Dawson Road South near Plessis Road and Fermor Avenue.

All the teenagers are students at Collège Béliveau, in the Louis Riel School Division.

Principal Gilles Mousseau said they are in grades nine to twelve. Winnipeg police said they are between 14 and 17 years old.

Tuesday, Police said three teens had been released from hospital, with one still in serious condition.

A relative told CTV News one victim is unconscious and being cared for at Children's Hospital.

“It’s really sad,” said Spencer Parker a grade 12 student at Collège Béliveau.

"Everyone drives around, has fun and stuff, and you don't expect anything bad to come of it, but obviously something bad did happen,” said Parker.

He’s wishes the students involved a speedy recovery.

“It's definitely not the same with them gone, that's for sure,” said Parker.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with the students and their families,” said Principal Gilles Mousseau.

Support services have been made available for students and staff to discuss their feelings.

Mousseau said the crash comes as a shock to everyone at the school and the wider community.

MAN PULLS TEEN DRIVER OUT OF VEHICLE ON FIRE

Around 2 p.m., Dillon Vincent was driving when he saw the vehicle with the teens come to a stop in the ditch and the chaos.

"People injured, people on the road, I could see one girl unconscious on the road,” said Vincent

He jumped out of his vehicle, called 911 and sprang into action.

He said a girl was frantically trying to open a door handle - but because of the damage couldn't.

With the vehicle on fire, Vincent talked to the boy who had been driving.

“I remember saying to him, help me save your life because he was heavy,” said Vincent.

“And he twisted his body out the window so I could get my arms under his arms and from there lift him out the window and dragged him away from the vehicle.”

Vincent said within minutes of pulling the boy out of the SUV, the fire got out of control.

He's glad he was there to help and hopes the victims recover.

WINNIPEG POLICE INVESTIGATING CRASH

Winnipeg police said it could take months to complete the investigation.

Const. Jay Murray told CTV News traditional measures used to study crashes on asphalt and concrete don't work on gravel roads.

He said police also need to interview all the teens in the vehicle.

Police don't know if the students were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash

Principal Gilles Mousseau said driving safety is a priority at the school.

"We always have, every year, presentations from MPI and MADD that come to Collège Béliveau and it's something we will continue to do," he said.