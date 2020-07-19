WINNIPEG -- An independent theatre owner is questioning why the government isn't letting him reopen when restaurants and other entertainment facilities can.

"It's robbed me of income, from my community," said David Mulaire, owner of Prairie City Cinema. "I can't go to Walmart, buy dog food, without someone asking me ‘when are you opening?’"

Mulaire has been working in the movie theatre business his entire life. Growing up, his parents owned a theatre in Virden, Man. and bought Prairie City Cinema in Portage la Prairie in 1975.

Since taking charge of the family theatre, Mulaire has grown it to five screens, but lately they all remain empty.

"The theatres didn't close down for the Spanish Flu, through two World Wars theatres weren't closed," said Mulaire. "People needed theatres; they need that mental escape."

Prairie City Cinema closed on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to closing, the theatre was already implementing precautions.

"Before we were even closed we marked off the seats and set up for the social distancing they were requesting."

The theatre now sits empty with hand sanitizer, tape lines, plexi shields and physically distanced seats ready to go.

"I can go across the street to the local hall and set up a screen, pull up some chairs and run a movie in someone else's building, but I can't do it in my purpose-built building," said Mulaire. "The way it's worded in the phase reopenings it basically describes a movie theatre, yet here we are being excluded."

Mulaire has been in contact with health officials and is hoping to open as soon as possible.

"We don't need a special envelope with a bow saying you can open. I just need a three-word email saying you can open," he said.