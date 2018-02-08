

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service said they recovered large amounts of drugs in the city during the month of January, leading to multiple arrests.

The WPS said they conducted three search warrants across the city and found:

-Roughly four kilograms of methamphetamine, valued at roughly $400,000

-About 3.8 ounces of cocaine, valued at approximately $7,600

-Roughly 67 grams of marijuana

-A sawed-off shotgun

-Ammunition

-An unknown substance believed to be fentanyl

Police said nine adults have been arrested.

"In the last while, the emergence of the methamphetamine that we're experiencing in our community is getting to that level where it's starting to keep me awake at night," said Police Chief Danny Smyth. "There's probably not a week that goes by where we don't encounter some kind of sensational newsworthy event that we may not even recognize at the time is associated to meth."

Smyth added that the drug is having a major impact on public service resources including the police force, fire and paramedics as well as hospitals.

Police said anyone with information on this drug subculture can call investigators at 204-786-8477.