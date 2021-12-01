'It’s super exciting': GoodLocal opens brick and mortar storefront

What started out as an initiative to help support local businesses during the pandemic now has a physical presence in Winnipeg.

GoodLocal celebrated the opening of its new storefront in the Exchange District on Tuesday.

The brick and mortar shop on McDermot Avenue is a physical extension of the online initiative, aimed at helping makers and merchants connect with customers.

It was initially launched in 2020 as a website by entrepreneur Obby Khan and Dr. Ali Esmail. The two heard stories about local products spoiling and sitting during the pandemic, unable to reach customers. Therefore, they launched the site as a way to make it easy for Manitoba buyers to sell and deliver to customers.

Its new space exclusively features local goods from more than 60 Manitoba vendors, selling everything from frozen food to clothing.

“We have over 10,000 products online, and we have a few hundred, if not a thousand here,” Khan said.

The goal is to feature an ever-changing lineup of products, and give local vendors a chance to be exposed to a new customer base.

“We do hope to rotate every month, every two months, every occasion – Mother’s Day, Father’s Day - have new vendors, new products,” Khan said. “We’re actually going to open up this space for a pop-up, so we’re going to give a local vendor an opportunity to have a pop-up for free in a brick and mortar store for a period of time.”

According to Khan, GoodLocal has helped small business owners make more than a million dollars in sales since the site launched in 2020.