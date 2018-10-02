A Manitoba mother of six has been identified as the woman whose body was discovered Friday in a Winnipeg recycling depot.

Mary Yellowback, 33, was found dead by workers at Cascades Recovery in Omands Creek Industrial Park.

Yellowback, who lived on Manto Sipi Cree Nation in northern Manitoba, had been in Winnipeg for two weeks with her son who had a medical appointment.

Her children are between the ages of three and 13.

Winnipeg police are calling Yellowback’s death suspicious but haven’t ruled it a homicide.

Yellowback was a hockey player and home care worker who is described as a happy-go-lucky person.

Her mother and father Hagar and Rex Ross are now left looking for answers following what they call the unimaginable circumstances surrounding their daughter's death.

"It's tragic,” said Yellowback’s father Rex Ross. “It's a tragic event."

“If anybody out there knows anything... Come forward.”

Police said Yellowback’s body was found mixed in with materials picked up by the recycling company from various locations across the city.

"I have no information in terms of how she was transported to the recycling centre at this point,” said Const. Tammy Skrabek.

Investigators believe Yellowback may have been transported to the recyling depot during the company's collection process.

Officers said she was last seen downtown Thursday night wearing a grey hoodie with a red 'R' on the front.

News of Yellowback's death comes as the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls holds hearings in Winnipeg.

MMIWG commissioner Michelle Audette said she heard about the discovery of a body on her way to Winnipeg and immediately thought a family was suffering. "We had a moment of silence and again that same thought came.”

“Why, why is it still happening every week," said Audette.

Family members last heard from Yellowback on Wednesday.

Despite the awful circumstances under which her body was discovered, Rex Ross feels thankful his daughter was found because he knows many others are still searching for loved ones.

"If it was on a regular bin... they could've transported that body to the main garbage dump but we were so fortunate,” said Ross.

The homicide unit is continuing to investigate. Police ask anyone with information to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).