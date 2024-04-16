WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • 'It's troubling': Winnipeg sports memorabilia store target of three break-ins

    Share

    One Winnipeg sports memorabilia shop has been the target of multiple break-ins and is now looking to recover some stolen property.

    Joe Daley’s Sports and Framing was broken into on Monday night.

    Now, the owner is asking people to keep an eye out for a number of valuable stolen items, including heritage jerseys autographed by Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, a Buffalo Bills jersey autographed by Josh Allen, and a Dallas Cowboys jersey autographed by Emmitt Smith. Other missing items include some early 70s hockey insert sets.

    “It’s troubling,” said store owner Joe Daley. “Some of the stuff can be replaced but it still hurts when you get a break-in like we’ve had and more than once.”

    This isn’t the first time the store has been broken into, with Daley saying this is the third incident in six months. This includes one situation where a vehicle was stolen and driven into the building.

    “It’s become quite an annoyance as well as interference for our business and a huge cost for repair,” he said.

    Moving forward, Daley said he wants those in power to make some changes to make the streets of Winnipeg safer.

    “It’s just gone way too far and until the powers that be do something about it, nothing’s going to change and our lives are going to be destroyed,” he said.

    The Winnipeg Police Service said it is aware of Monday’s incident and is investigating.

    - With files from CTV’s Daniel Halmarson

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BUDGET 2024

    BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing

    Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.

    Lululemon unveils first summer kit for Canada's Olympic and Paralympic teams

    Lululemon showed off its collection for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics on Tuesday at the Liberty Grand entertainment complex. Athletes sported a variety of selections during a fashion show that featured garments to be worn on the podium, during opening and closing ceremonies, media interviews and daily life on the ground in France.

    'I Google': Why phonebooks are becoming obsolete

    Phonebooks have been in circulation since the 19th century. These days, in this high-tech digital world, if someone needs a phone number, 'I Google,' said Bridgewater, N.S., resident Wayne Desouza.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News