'It's troubling': Winnipeg sports memorabilia store target of three break-ins

One Winnipeg sports memorabilia shop has been the target of multiple break-ins and is now looking to recover some stolen property.

Joe Daley’s Sports and Framing was broken into on Monday night.

Now, the owner is asking people to keep an eye out for a number of valuable stolen items, including heritage jerseys autographed by Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, a Buffalo Bills jersey autographed by Josh Allen, and a Dallas Cowboys jersey autographed by Emmitt Smith. Other missing items include some early 70s hockey insert sets.

“It’s troubling,” said store owner Joe Daley. “Some of the stuff can be replaced but it still hurts when you get a break-in like we’ve had and more than once.”

This isn’t the first time the store has been broken into, with Daley saying this is the third incident in six months. This includes one situation where a vehicle was stolen and driven into the building.

“It’s become quite an annoyance as well as interference for our business and a huge cost for repair,” he said.

Moving forward, Daley said he wants those in power to make some changes to make the streets of Winnipeg safer.

“It’s just gone way too far and until the powers that be do something about it, nothing’s going to change and our lives are going to be destroyed,” he said.

The Winnipeg Police Service said it is aware of Monday’s incident and is investigating.

- With files from CTV’s Daniel Halmarson