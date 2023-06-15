'It's unacceptable': Rapid City residents upset about expensive water main renewal plan

Residents in Rapid City have questions for their council after receiving a letter proposing a hefty bill for water line renewals in the western Manitoba community.

Roy Gulka received the notice from the RM of Oakview in his mailbox last week, telling him about a public hearing on June 29 to discuss a local improvement proposal.

"The local improvement proposed herein involves the renewal of water lines within the L.U.D. (local urban district) of Rapid City," the notice said.

It went on to outline the total costs of water main renewals at $7,623,500.00. Federal and provincial funding will pay for more than half of that amount, leaving $2,836,807.25 for taxpayers.

The RM is proposing that each Rapid City homeowner pay $11,347.23 to cover the remaining costs. Residents can choose to pay it all in a lump sum, or have annual payments of $1,104.62 added to their tax bill.

Gulka feels the announcement came out of nowhere. He said the cost is unaffordable.

"People are just struggling to pay their bills right now, and live and buy groceries and whatnot."

He said the problem could have been avoided with better maintenance.

"They haven't up kept everything over the years," said Gulka. "All of a sudden they want to replace everything all at once."

Written objections to the plan can be sent to the chief administrative office in Oak River before the public hearing begins. The hearing will be held at the Rapid City Legion Hall on June 29 at 7 p.m. "At the hearing, council will hear any potential taxpayer who wishes to make a presentation, ask questions, or register an objection," said the notice.

Gulka believes the plan will lower property values in the area.

"It's unacceptable. It just can't be done by the majority of the people here," he said.

"There are already people talking like 'that's it, we're done. We're selling, we're trying to get out of town,'" Gulka added.

He has started a petition against the water line renewal plan and posted it at the local Co-op grocery store.

"If people wish to sign it, they'd be more than welcome. Or if they want to get a hold of me, I can bring in a petition to them."

CTV News Winnipeg has made repeated requests for comment from the RM of Oakview, but has not yet heard back.