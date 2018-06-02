Winnipeggers gathered at events to raise awareness and celebrate diversity Saturday as part of the 31st annual Pride Winnipeg Festival.

At The Forks a crowd congregated under a tent for the second annual Two-Spirit Pow Wow.

This year’s theme is, 'When we dance, our memories are awakened.'

“The Pow Wow provides an opportunity for Two-Spirit community members to gather and connect, as well as celebrate and honour their resilience,” said a news release.

“It was so exciting to see people finding themselves at the Pow Wow…being accepted in their family and their families bringing them there,” said organizer Kelly House looking back at the first Two-Spirit Pow Wow.

Another crowd gathered at the steps of the Manitoba Legislative building for the second annual Trans March and Rally.

“I think it’s very important. I think it shows that last year wasn’t a fluke. For the community to see consistent support and allies is significant and helps people be brave and visible,” organizer Shandi Strong told CTV Winnipeg.

After a rally with speakers sharing stories and positive speeches, people marched to The Forks, where food trucks, entertainment acts and various activities are taking place.

Celebrations and events continue Sunday morning. Everyone is invited to join a rally at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 10 a.m. The parade kicks off at Memorial Park at 11 a.m.

Motorists are asked to take in consideration several road closures Sunday.