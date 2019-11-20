WINNIPEG -- The 107th Grey Cup is just days away, and fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have faith the team will finally take home a win.

It's been a long time since the Bombers won a Grey Cup, but fan Richard Cook still remembers.

"I was just recalling the last time the Bombers won, I think it was in 1990," said Cook.

He’s correct -- it's been almost 30 years since they won and eight years since the Bombers played in the championship game.

Cook believes this year, the team has what it takes to get a win.

"I think we have the best quarterback combination. I think we have the better running game, and I think our defence has finally come around, especially the secondary," he said.

CTV News Winnipeg spoke with several fans and most have the same mindset : The Bombers are going all the way.

PREPPING FOR THE GAME

Scott Welwood, the manager at the Big Guys Ranch and Saloon, is getting ready for the big weekend. The restaurant will be giving out food and prizes to customers to celebrate the Grey Cup on Sunday.

Welwood expects a full house on game day.

"There's a definite buzz. People are already making plans to come down Sunday," he said.

Welwood said Bomber fans have been patiently awaiting this moment.

"It's what we've been waiting for, for 30 years, and you can’t win the cup if you don't go to the cup," he said.

At the Bomber store, fans are signing a banner that will be posted in the locker room on Grey Cup Sunday.

Cook thinks there will be a lot of Winnipeggers watching the game.

"I think there will be a lot more interest because it's been a long time since the Bombers have been there," he said.

Cook, like many Bomber fans, is hoping it won’t be the last time for the Blue and Gold.

The team boarded a plane to Calgary on Tuesday.

Kickoff is this Sunday at 5 p.m.