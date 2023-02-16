'It's wrong': Centre Flavie denies donation from Manitoba Housing resident

A Winnipeg woman is speaking out after she says she was discriminated against when trying to donate some gently used toys and clothing to a local not-for-profit this week.

Laura Hanson was looking to give away some of her gently used clothing and kids' toys to Centre Flavie, a charitable organization that collects thousands of household items every year to give to those in need.

"A lot of stuff that was in great condition, my kids had outgrown, some things even still had tags but I wanted to donate it to somewhere where they weren't going to sell things … I wanted it to go to someone who needed it," said Hanson.

She said she called the centre to arrange to have the donations picked up from her home, which happens to be in a Manitoba Housing complex. They arranged for pickup on Feb. 15, and Hanson left the items in her back yard so they could be picked up while she was at work.

But the donation was never picked up.

"I received a voice message stating that they wouldn’t be able to pick up my items due to their protocol of not picking items up from Manitoba Housing. I was a little taken aback by that," said Hanson.

She said she called back and was told the centre doesn't pick up from Manitoba Housing due to "issues in the past."

"I said that’s really discriminating against picking up from Manitoba Housing as you're giving these items to lower income families who need these things but you're not willing to accept donations from lower income families? It's segregating, it's wrong," Hanson said.

She then called the main line to try and get answers, but none came.

"He just continued to interrupt me and say that it's their protocol - they do not pick up from Manitoba Housing - but wouldn’t state a reason why.”

Centre Flavie executive director Gilbert Vielfaure told CTV News the reason is simple: bed bugs.

He said Manitoba Housing units have higher instances of bed bugs than other Winnipeg homes.

"The reality is, in our experience it has come up too often," said Vielfaure, adding that they have had a few nearmisses of catching bed bug-infested donations before they enter the building.

Vielfaure said he regrets the policy, but it is necessary. He said he can't check items for bed bugs as they come in because that would be too costly.

"I feel bad about it. If anyone can come up with a better solution, let me know," Vielfaure said.

Hanson said then policy does not make sense.

"The driver even said you could go put these things in a bin or you could drop them off at a donation centre and they wouldn’t know the difference," she said.

"I am a single mother and I was on social assistance. I wouldn’t be unhappy to receive any donations."