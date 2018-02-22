

CTV Winnipeg





The town of Ste Anne, Man. is still feeling pride for their hometown heroes, despite Canada’s loss to the United States in women’s hockey on Thursday in Pyeongchang.

Canada lost 3-2 in a shootout, leaving the team the silver medal winners.

This disrupts their winning streak; the Canadian women’s hockey team has won four straight golds, beating the U.S. in three of those finals.

Two of the Canadian team members,Bailey Bram and Jocelyne Larocque, are from Ste Anne. But despite the disappointing loss, residents of the town who gathered at the curling clubto cheer them one were still feeling national pride.

“It was a rollercoaster of emotions there,” said Ryan Bram, forward Bram’s brother.

“It was an exciting game and we’re still proud of them for getting a silver medal.”

When the game was finished there was barely a dry eye on the ice and the residents of Ste Anne were feeling emotional as well.

“I was so nervous. I was so sick,” said Jessica Jolicoeur, a fan of the team.“I was at the end of my seat the whole time literally.”

This is the first women’s hockey final to go to a shootout.