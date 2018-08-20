A massive fire in southern Manitoba has destroyed a landmark grain elevator, a hardware store and injured one person.

It happened Monday night in Crystal City, 200 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, just north of the U.S. border.

Firefighters from four departments responded but there was little they could do to save the iconic structure.

People from all across town could see the orange inferno shooting through the top of the Paterson Grain elevator, built in the 1960s.

The massive blaze reduced the towering prairie structure to a pile of rubble in just a couple hours.

"It was horrific, actually,” said Crystal City resident Lori Spearman. "Seeing a landmark actually going up in flames.”

“It's a big part of our community and it was terrible."

The fire burned out Monday night but Tuesday morning the charred remains of what some have called the heart of the community were still smouldering.

Volunteer firefighters from Crystal City and Pilot Mound got the call around 6 p.m. Monday.

Crews from nearby stations in La Rivière and Cartwright bolstered the firefighting effort but the blaze was so intense no one could get close enough to put the fire out.

"It was the biggest fire I've ever seen," said Crystal City fire chief Brant Melvin. “It was a fairly eerie feeling. There was a lot of people around and lots going on.”

The manager of the grain elevator suffered second degree burns to his hands and had to be airlifted by STARS air ambulance to hospital in Winnipeg in stable condition.

Paterson Grain director of corporate affairs Murray Froese visited the employee in hospital Tuesday morning.

“He's in good spirits and he hopes to be returning to Crystal City soon," said Froese.

Fire crews can't say how the blaze started.

Bruce Davison lives near the elevator and said he heard an explosion before seeing flames.

“And then it got going and it burned straight up,” said Davison. “The flames went straight up.”

Davison's place and other nearby homes were evacuated because of fears the fire would spread due to the ashes blowing off the burning elevator. To prevent that from happening fire crews and community volunteers sprayed down homes and businesses with water and foam.

The blaze ultimately did consume a second building, destroying Cudmore Bros. hardware store in the middle of Crystal City's business area.

"This time of year, it's harvest. Everybody's going,” said Melvin. “The hardware store has people through its doors all day long. It's devastating."

The elevator was fully functional at the time of the fire. The loss of the structure means some farmers may have to drive around 45 minutes farther to communities like Morden or Killarney to get their grain to market.

"This grain elevator that has burnt is no longer accepting grain,” said Froese. “We're making other arrangements with the farmers. We work with a number of farmers in the area."

Froese said Paterson has other elevators in the area which may be able to serve farmers’ needs. The company also owns a second elevator in Crystal City and Froese said Paterson remains committed to the community.

In the wake of the fire all the businesses in Crystal City were shut down Tuesday with the exception of the grocery store.

"There was a lot of tears,” said Spearman. “A lot of frustration not knowing what really to do."

It could take up to two weeks to complete the cleanup following a blaze which has left two huge holes in the tight-knit farming town.