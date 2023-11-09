'It was just heartbreaking': Manitoba parents reflect on a year supporting child battling cancer

A new calendar year is only a month plus some change of days away and the Roy family is reflecting on what a different place they were in at the start of 2023.

"It was very much just like, 'Oh. There's a chance I could lose my little girl.' And it was just heartbreaking," said Kevin Roy, remembering when, in mid-January, he learned his daughter Ruby, three years old at the time, was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer.

By then, Ruby had already experienced high fevers and a drastic change in mood.

Doctors, after completing blood work, would diagnose Ruby with acute myeloid leukemia, often abbreviated to "AML."

Before the end of January, Ruby started treatments to battle the disease.

"There was a period of time where I could barely even be at the hospital," said Hayley Roy, Ruby's mom. "Mentally, I just lost myself throughout it."

Hayley Roy credits the mental health supports provided by Cancer Care Manitoba as one of the main reasons, aside from her husband, she was able to get through that difficult time.

Ruby's treatments also involved extended stays at the hospital, beyond what the average cancer patient would experience.

Ruby was previously diagnosed with Down syndrome. The condition often makes youth cancer patients more sensitive to the effects of chemotherapy.

"We need to give them specific protocols that are made for children with Down syndrome and AML," said Dr. Cielle Stapleton, a pediatric oncologist at Cancer Care Manitoba.

"They do spend a majority of their time admitted to the hospital during their chemotherapy, and after their chemotherapy, to protect them from infection," she said.

Down syndrome is a condition in which a person is born with an extra chromosome, a trisomy.

In Ruby's situation, the additional chromosome may help her in her battle against cancer.

Dr. Stapleton says children with Down syndrome are known to have better responses to chemotherapy.

"Their overall survival and curability is better overall," she said, adding that, the increased survivability rate is tied to their leukemia cells being more sensitive to chemotherapy.

Not that the reason is especially important to Ruby's parents.

"If there was a good cancer to have, that's the one we'd want her to have," said Hayley Roy, who is feeling hopeful looking ahead to the start of next year.

"We're getting optimistic," Roy said, "We're looking forward to getting to school."