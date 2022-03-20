'It was our word against theirs': 50th anniversary of infamous World Curling Championship win for Manitoba team

Source: Dave Romano Source: Dave Romano

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What could a new COVID-19 variant look like? Here's what experts have to say

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting in provinces across the country, Canadians may be feeling as though aspects of their lives are starting to return to 'normal.' But experts warn that lifting long-standing measures such as physical distance and masking will not only increase transmission, but raise the chances that a new COVID-19 variant will emerge.

China has fully militarized at least 3 islands in South China Sea: U.S. admiral

China has fully militarized at least three of several islands it built in the disputed South China Sea, arming them with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment, and fighter jets in an increasingly aggressive move that threatens all nations operating nearby, a top U.S. military commander said Sunday.

Regina

  • Pressure on Ottawa as CP Rail stoppage enters second day

    The pressure is on in Ottawa today as a CP Rail work stoppage enters its second day. Industry leaders and politicians have urged Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan to end the labour dispute after 3,000 conductors, engineers and train and yard workers were off the job over the weekend.

    Locked-out CP Rail workers protest outside the Lachine Intermodal facility in Montreal on March 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

  • What could a new COVID-19 variant look like? Here's what experts have to say

    With COVID-19 restrictions lifting in provinces across the country, Canadians may be feeling as though aspects of their lives are starting to return to 'normal.' But experts warn that lifting long-standing measures such as physical distance and masking will not only increase transmission, but raise the chances that a new COVID-19 variant will emerge.

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island