A Winnipeg mother is questioning why police haven’t picked up a knife left by an attempted intruder after a scary and bizarre incident on her porch.

Samantha Burland said the trouble started around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

“The sounds woke us up. I heard him come on the porch heavy breathing,” she told CTV News.

Burland said her four and two-year-old girls were sleeping in the house and a man was pushing the buttons on a key pad, trying to get inside the house.

“He was hysterical, he wanted safety in the house,” said Burland. “It was terrifying.”

She said her husband tried to reassure the man several times, letting him know police were on the way, but before police arrived he took off.

A short time later, she said he came back, continued with his demands and took off his jersey and left it on the porch. He then took off for a second time.

When police arrived at the home she said they told her they would keep an eye out for the man in the area.

Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray said the male was assigned as an urgent priority based on the call.

“It is important to note that there was no indication that this male was injured, had attempted to force their way into the residence or had damaged anything,” said Murray in an email to CTV News Saturday.

“A West District General Patrol unit was dispatched 17 minutes after the first call was received. The unit attended the area and searched for this individual for over 30 minutes before clearing,” said Murray.

“Thursday night/Friday morning was described as being “steady” with over 210 calls for service received between a 12-hour period of Thursday at 5 pm and Friday at 5 am,” he added.

‘HUGE KNIFE’ LEFT BEHIND

Burland said the family was trying to shake off the incident later that morning when she discovered a knife .

“Called police again in the morning just before 8 a.m., described it to them, was told to cover it and someone would pick it up.”

She said when her husband returned, the knife was still on the porch.

With the knife still not picked up at 5 p.m. they brought it inside the house.

“With the suspect gone, no evidence of a crime and no threat of harm, the call was assigned a non-urgent priority. This call will be dispatched as our resources and call volumes allow,” said Murray.

Police said if Burland wishes, she may secure the knife inside her residence or bring it to a police station.

“We strive to attend every call as quickly as we can, but the reality is we are bound by a limited number of resources. The priority system ensures that we are able to attend all calls (especially emergency and urgent calls) in the most efficient manner possible,” said Murray.

Burland said she knows police are doing their best but it seems officers could have come earlier to pick up the knife.

“There is a substance abuse problem in our city, no one is immune … Something needs to be done to help people.”