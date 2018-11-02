

CTV Winnipeg





A Windsor Park resident is showing his holiday spirit this season by donating his 45-foot Colorado blue spruce for city hall’s 2018 Christmas tree.

“As a new resident in Windsor Park, I have a beautiful tree that is too big for my yard,” said Dean Munoz-Perez, who donated the tree, in a news release.

“I’m happy to donate this tree so all Winnipeggers, including myself, can enjoy it this holiday season!”

The tree is scheduled to arrive at city hall on Sunday between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Once it’s in place, it will be decorated with over 9,000 multi-coloured LED lights by workers from the city’s urban forestry branch.

“We’re grateful to Mr. Munoz-Perez for contributing this tree for our holiday display at City Hall,” said city forester Martha Barwinsky in the release.

“With its deep blue-green colour and full crown it will be a showstopper.”

The ceremonial lighting of the tree will take place later this November.