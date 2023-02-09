'It will help a little bit': Advocate happy with increase in budget for tree canopy, more still needed

The proposed 2023 budget for the City of Winnipeg was tabled on Wednesday and if it is approved in March more money could be going toward protecting and renewing the city's tree canopy.

Of the proposed 3.5 per cent property tax increase – which Mayor Scott Gillingham had included as one of his campaign promises - 1.17 per cent will go toward several services, which the city projects will total around $7.8 million.

Of that, $3.6 million is earmarked for Winnipeg's tree canopy, which brings the total investment to $26.3 million - $4.7 million more than last year.

Christian Cassidy, the executive director of Trees Winnipeg, said seeing the support for the canopy is good news.

"In hard economic times, whenever a project you are passionate about gets more money in a budget, it's a good thing," said Cassidy.

While he views it as good news for his organization, he also thinks it's an important investment for Winnipeggers.

"The city's forestry department has fallen very far behind, due to a lack of resources, from doing some of the things it needs to do."

He points out there are dozens of marked trees around the city that need to come down because they have been identified as being diseased, but sometimes they are left for months to a year as crews try to play catch up.

"The city by its own accounts needs to be pruning trees every five to seven years to keep them healthy, and the city is on a 30-year pruning cycle right now."

Cassidy added the city is behind in replacing the trees that are lost in parks and along boulevards.

"It's a tiny percentage of those trees that get replanted by the city and it's just through a lack of resources."

Even though the boost in money is good news, Cassidy said it is still not enough.

"By the time you spread that extra $4 million over replanting trees, bringing the pruning cycle down and removing dead trees, it doesn't go very far," said Cassidy. "It's a step in the right direction. It will help a little bit to ease the tree canopy deficit that we are in, but definitely, it's just a starting point."

Cassidy said trees are so important to Winnipeg on a number of fronts, from beautifying the city to taking pollution and reducing heat in the summer months.

The preliminary budget will be reviewed at Standing Policy Committee meetings starting on March 3 and council will debate the budget on March 22.