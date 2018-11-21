A property in south St. Vital is under the microscope following complaints.

For a second day, City of Winnipeg by-law officers have been removing items from a property along St. Mary's Road, south of the Perimeter Highway.

The city said they began work related to a compliance order on Tuesday and will remain at the property until it is complete.

CTV News observed bobcats move in and out of the property, clearing away trees, wood, and trash.

It also observed pigs behind a house.

A provincial spokesperson tells CTV News the Chief Veterinary Office has received complaints about the property in question.

The province said following complaints, an animal protection officer will be assigned when required. It's not yet known if it's required in this case.

Jim Shapiro lives nearby. He said as the former chair of the St. Germain Vermette Community Association he’s aware of neighbours complaining about the property for decades.

Shapiro said there were concerns about the smell from manure, decaying buildings and garbage.

"I can appreciate his attachment to the land, but he doesn't seem to be able to take care of the land,” said Shapiro Wednesday.

"I was surprised after all of these years, why has something all of a sudden been done,” he said.

In a statement to CTV News, the city said it sets out minimum requirements for maintenance of all properties under the neighbourhood liveability by-law.

It said some standards deal with aspects that can include the house, the yard, or other concerns impacting neighbouring properties.

Under the by-law, enforcement officers can conduct inspections, provide a remedy or provide services.

The city also said animal services may be required if the responsible pet ownership by-law is violated, including stray animals.

Shapiro welcomes the work underway, but also empathizes with the owner.

"I don't know if the resident is going to be allowed to continue to live there in a cleaned up state, or asked to move," he said.

Shapiro hopes the material being removed provides a resolution for everyone.

CTV News connected with Carl Kucas, 72, via phone Wednesday evening.

He said he has lived at the property in question since the early 1970s and has worked hard his whole life.

He said the City of Winnipeg is making his life miserable, destroyed the house for his pigs and now they have to sleep on the snow.

Kucas said the city should treat people with respect.