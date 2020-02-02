WINNIPEG -- During the notoriously cold Winnipeg winters, it's easy to stay in your warm bed all day, but the Jack Frost Challenge is aiming to make you whip your covers off and head outside.

The week-long event looks to encourage active modes of transportation, like cycling and walking, year-round.

From Feb. 2-8, Manitobans are challenged to walk, run, bike, skate, ski, and/or snowshoe to qualify for prizes.

"We're really just encouraging people to get outside in winter," said Nicole Roach, Sustainable Transportation Project Coordinator at Green Action Centre.

Participants can join the challenge in teams of 1-5 people. Teams will have to log 130 kilometres over the week, about four kilometres a day per person.

"Whether you are cycling to work or skating for fun, it all counts towards the Jack Frost Challenge," said Roach.

Throughout the week, Green Action Centre, a Winnipeg-based environmental non-profit, is also coordinating several public events:

Winter Walk Day – Feb. 5, all day, at schools across Manitoba.

Bikes & Brews Tour – Feb. 5, 5:30-9:00 pm beginning at Natural Cycleworks.

Try it Out Day – Feb. 8, 1:00 pm-4:00 pm at The Forks.

So far, over 25 cities, towns, and communities have pledged to take on the challenge.

The event began in 2012 as a co-event with Actif Epica, a 130-kilometre winter bike race across the prairies.

Over the years, the challenge has had 2,800 participants and logged 102,086 total kilometres of outdoor winter activity, according to the Green Action Centre.

More information on the events and how to win prizes can be found on theGreen Action Centre's website.