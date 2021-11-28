Jacobs dumps Koe, Jones downs McCarville in semifinal play at curling trials

Team Jacobs skip Brad Jacobs throws against Team Horgan during Draw 18 of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials in Saskatoon, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. LIAM RICHARDS/THE CANADIAN PRESS Team Jacobs skip Brad Jacobs throws against Team Horgan during Draw 18 of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials in Saskatoon, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. LIAM RICHARDS/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Winnipeg Top Stories