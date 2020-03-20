WINNIPEG -- Correction centres throughout Manitoba are taking extra precautions to make sure COVID-19 doesn’t spread in the correctional system.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Justice said the jails are enhancing the cleaning procedures and new admissions into facilities are being assessed.

“The health and safety of our staff and people in custody is our primary consideration,” the spokesperson told CTV News in an email. “We are also assessing the situation and will continue to adjust our operations and response should the situation change.”

The spokesperson added there are plans in place to isolate and provide care to people if it is needed and decisions to test for COVID-19 are made by health care providers who work at the correctional centres.

They also said Manitoba is in communication with other provinces and territories to share what works best.

RELEASING INMATES

The spokesperson said the province has the ability to manage release dates for inmates and it is done with the risk to public safety in consideration.

“All inmates who are released would have a release plan completed with their correctional case manager to ensure there are appropriate supports in place. These cases will be reviewed carefully with quality release planning for each inmate under consideration.”

Intermittent sentences have also been suspended for the time being to reduce the risks of spreading COVID-19 and reducing the number of people going into facilities.

ALLOWING VISITORS

Visitors are still allowed at adult and youth correctional facilities that can still provide social distancing procedures.

Family members are allowed to visit but with no contact and legal counsel visit will continue visits while practicing social distancing.

Correctional centres have suspended volunteers and community agencies from visiting until further notice.