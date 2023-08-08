James Murphy to be named to Ring of Honour at IG Field

There will soon be 15 names encircling IG Field, as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers plan to add another to the Ring of Honour.

The team announced James Murphy – who played with the Bombers from 1982 to 1990 – will be inducted on Sept. 9 during the Banjo Bowl against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

While with the Bombers, Murphy was named an all-star twice and won the Most Outstanding Player in 1986. He also won three Grey Cups with Winnipeg in 1984, 1988 and 1990.

“It’s fantastic,” said Murphy in a news release. “You don’t play the game for this kind of recognition, but when you do get the thumbs up it’s just awesome. I’m overwhelmed with joy.”

When Murphy retired, he was the Blue Bombers all-time leading receiver with 573 receptions for 9,036 yards and 61 touchdown. He now ranks second on that list, only behind Milt Stegall.

“We had so many great players, so many great teams and coaches during my era. So many fond memories for me. It was really one of the greatest time, the 1980s, to be playing football in Winnipeg and in the CFL.”

Murphy has been inducted into both the Winnipeg Football Club Hall of Fame and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.